Guinness Asset Management LTD Stake in Apache (APA) Has Upped by $1.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Upped Its Holding by $483,164

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 40,000 shares as the company's stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 304,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, up from 264,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 801,740 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.45. About 1.42 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 332,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 23,248 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd holds 1.05% or 669,997 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 75,829 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 445 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Saybrook Nc reported 66,447 shares or 4.58% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roundview Limited Liability Company invested in 0.53% or 13,966 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi owns 3.51 million shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Fruth Inv stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sand Hill Global Ltd has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 20,985 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 6,990 shares. 41,506 were reported by Addenda Cap. Legacy Private Tru owns 2,914 shares.

