Guinness Asset Management LTD Raised Kla (KLAC) Holding By $512,120; Chase (CCF)’s Sentiment Is 2

Chase Corp (CCF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.83, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 52 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 26 reduced and sold positions in Chase Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 6.23 million shares, up from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chase Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 22 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Kla (KLAC) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,340 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 61,800 shares with $7.31 million value, up from 57,460 last quarter. Kla now has $25.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 1.27 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET

More news for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” and published on January 04, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 1.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.15. About 14,398 shares traded. Chase Corporation (CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. It has a 30.29 P/E ratio. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water polyurethane dispersions.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 9.88% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation for 169,270 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 101,849 shares or 8.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 2.08% invested in the company for 52,683 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Investment Advisors has invested 1.93% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 86,173 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $160.56’s average target is 1.31% above currents $158.48 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 10 with “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 35,000 shares to 269,407 valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 22,800 shares and now owns 78,000 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.