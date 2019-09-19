Guinness Asset Management LTD Raised Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ) Has 1.73 Sentiment

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 38.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 31,380 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 112,234 shares with $7.11M value, up from 80,854 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.13M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 19 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced equity positions in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.67 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund for 361,544 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 854,584 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.37% invested in the company for 861,219 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.36% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,324 shares.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $593.15 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 54,780 shares traded. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) has risen 12.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $86 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 13.18% above currents $63.51 stock price. Cognizant had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6400 target in Friday, May 3 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, August 2 to “Sell” rating.