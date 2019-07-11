Guinness Asset Management LTD Raised Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding; Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 15 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 24 decreased and sold their equity positions in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.03 million shares, down from 8.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atlas Financial Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 18.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 12,270 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 78,490 shares with $5.98 million value, up from 66,220 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.74 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.36% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 750,808 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cornerstone Advisors Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 85,258 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 11,303 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has 51,763 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management has invested 0.38% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Finemark Financial Bank & Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 98,973 shares. 2.68M are held by Invesco. First Eagle Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 318,127 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,736 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 4,750 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Company holds 80,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.89M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Completes Acquisition of Simplifile LC – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for 845,925 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 96,196 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 599,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6799. About 607,374 shares traded. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) has declined 91.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AFH News: 09/05/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO CEASE TO BE A REPORTING ISSUER IN CANADA; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas; 07/05/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – ATLAS EXPECTS TO WRITE IN EXCESS OF $300 MLN IN PREMIUMS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL – EXPECTS TO WRITE IN EXCESS OF $300 MLN IN PREMIUMS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Le; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 26/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Presenting at Conference May 10; 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings 1Q Gross Premiums Written $95.6 Million

More notable recent Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Financial Unit to Enhance Paratransit Business – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atlas Financial (AFH) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Premiums Up – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing – StreetInsider.com” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Atlas Financial (AFH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 03/05/2019: AFH, STFC, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.12 million. The companyÂ’s automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the light commercial vehicle sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.