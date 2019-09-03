Guinness Asset Management LTD Raised Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised By $3.06 Million Its Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 36.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 60,000 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 226,500 shares with $10.30 million value, up from 166,500 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) stake by 315.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 152,930 shares as Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM)’s stock declined 3.19%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 201,463 shares with $4.17 million value, up from 48,533 last quarter. Primoris Svcs Corp now has $902.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 79,156 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 29/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued at $63 Million; 03/04/2018 – More on @POTUS attacks against @amazon now @FoxBusiness; 02/04/2018 – markets have a way of correcting abhorrent financial behavior, whether it’s big banks engaging in risky investing, countries borrowing well beyond their means, or presidents engaging in dopey trade wars and mindlessly attacking a private company (aka @amazon); 14/05/2018 – Primoris Services at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Thompson Davis; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS GROUP,; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 06/03/2018 @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 244,149 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 1.93M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,659 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 0% stake. Pier Cap Lc owns 1.12% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 350,076 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1.57M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 4,067 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Alps Advsrs Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 18,005 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn owns 43 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 260,403 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 2.41M shares. Menta Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Heavy Civil Award Valued Over $18 Million – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Primoris announces heavy civil award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Primoris Services (PRIM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation to Attend Investor Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) stake by 63,210 shares to 157,714 valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 18,469 shares and now owns 565,301 shares. Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: 9News.com and their article: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.