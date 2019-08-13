Guinness Asset Management LTD Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Declined; Js Capital Management Has Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $44.32 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 276,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, up from 223,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $310.61. About 3.18 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Ways Netflix Stock Can Heat Up Again – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NYT,MDP,EBAY,GPC,NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GTN vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares to 400,085 shares, valued at $44.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million.

