Guinness Asset Management LTD Position in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Boosted by $1.92 Million; Flowserve (FLS) Shares Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Upped by $18.04 Million Its Holding

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 493,176 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 860,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 540,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $4.025. About 4.18 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 62,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corp has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 155 shares. Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 76,512 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,506 shares. Mason Street Ltd reported 143,740 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 60 shares. Automobile Association owns 51,614 shares. Rafferty Asset reported 456,459 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Spark Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

