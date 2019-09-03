Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake By $304,080; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Magna Intl (MGA) Position By $9.94 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 207,000 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 5.48M shares with $266.68 million value, down from 5.68M last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 317,124 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 68,014 shares with $5.73M value, down from 71,634 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $130.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 2.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 60,000 shares to 226,500 valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 22,800 shares and now owns 100,800 shares. Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) was raised too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 10.02% above currents $84.15 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, March 19. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com holds 138,701 shares. Sol Capital reported 18,635 shares. 65,000 are held by Shellback Capital L P. Zevin Asset Llc holds 4,800 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,619 shares. Saratoga & Investment reported 648,945 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv accumulated 52,781 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.48% or 30,548 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 162,410 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fmr Llc reported 23.08M shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 17,648 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jump Trading Ltd Llc invested in 4,391 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Haverty Furniture Inc (NYSE:HVT) stake by 17,690 shares to 69,063 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.58 million shares and now owns 7.00 million shares. Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) was raised too.