Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 116 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 115 decreased and sold their stock positions in Helen Of Troy LTD. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 24.32 million shares, down from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Helen Of Troy LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 73 Increased: 77 New Position: 39.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 83,698 shares with $7.54M value, down from 91,880 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $14.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $94.32. About 64,632 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 20.64 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited for 310,823 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 435,497 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 2.3% invested in the company for 10,072 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 2.26% in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 20,040 shares.