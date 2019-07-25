Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Stock Rose; Encana (ECA) Stake Held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 103,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,241 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 278,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 18.82M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 2.41M shares traded or 89.82% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 90,612 shares to 64,666 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 52,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 40,500 shares to 183,150 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

