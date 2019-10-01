Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered By $2.63 Million Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holding; Organogenesis Holdings – Class A (ORGO) Shorts Down By 13.17%

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 97,400 shares as Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 336,366 shares with $9.33M value, down from 433,766 last quarter. Imperial Oil Ltd now has $19.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 10,066 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Organogenesis Holdings Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ORGO) had a decrease of 13.17% in short interest. ORGO’s SI was 370,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.17% from 426,100 shares previously. With 59,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Organogenesis Holdings Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s short sellers to cover ORGO’s short positions. The SI to Organogenesis Holdings Inc – Class A’s float is 2.5%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 2,396 shares traded. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has declined 49.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Imperial Oil CEO Kruger to retire at year-end; Corson to take charge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Imperial Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of April 22 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $385.12 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,388 shares to 6,655 valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 4,130 shares and now owns 41,600 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Organogenesis has $11 highest and $900 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 58.19% above currents $6.53 stock price. Organogenesis had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.