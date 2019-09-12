Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Declined; Adams Express Company Has Decreased Its Position in Nike Class B (NKE) by $3.53 Million

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 273,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94M, down from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 420,681 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 28,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 163,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.78 million, up from 134,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 361,140 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 150,000 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,525 shares, and cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Associate Limited Co accumulated 79,042 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.23 million shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 3.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 235,132 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,634 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.27M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Old Point And Fincl Services N A holds 4.1% or 57,868 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca has 2,333 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Logan Management has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Communications Ltd Co holds 238,827 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 56,875 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 270,705 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 10 stated it has 114,149 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.37% or 9,603 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 201,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv has 66,631 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,801 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,527 shares. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Nj has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 39,375 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Finance Prtn invested 0.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 0.82% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bath Savings owns 205,268 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 9,105 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 726 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Llc holds 0.05% or 2,470 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commercial Bank Of Stockton reported 10,080 shares. 1,800 were reported by Highlander Lc. Mengis, Oregon-based fund reported 12,540 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Single women will drive the ‘SHEconomy’ in the next decade, study says – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nike buys facility for proposed Goodyear plant – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 45,500 shares to 198,100 shares, valued at $24.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).