Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Hormel Foods (HRL)

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the shares of HRL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. See Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) latest ratings:

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 18.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 12,270 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 78,490 shares with $5.98 million value, up from 66,220 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60M shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.32% or 499,362 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 78,512 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.81% or 1.24 million shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company owns 3,245 shares. Kwmg Lc accumulated 157 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Jump Trading Ltd Liability owns 1.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 42,372 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated reported 45,934 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 3,206 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 184,670 shares. Indiana And Investment reported 5,300 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.35% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 18,005 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 3.58 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Burney Com holds 0.03% or 9,785 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 941,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 0.01% or 32,421 shares. Fosun Int Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Moneta Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.79% or 75,343 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0% or 44,717 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.1% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 1.77M shares. Coastline owns 46,885 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 5,860 shares. Copeland Cap Limited Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 3 are owned by Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).