Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted By $434,600 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Secor Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 8,200 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 534,656 shares with $28.87M value, up from 526,456 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 60.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 8,789 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 5,736 shares with $410,000 value, down from 14,525 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $4.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 210,087 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe owns 5,811 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. The Vermont-based M Kraus has invested 4.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Invs Lc holds 7.83M shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 414,258 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.00M shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Com accumulated 163,230 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank owns 2.52M shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Somerset Tru Com invested in 120,675 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Front Barnett Associates Limited has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,038 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Llc holds 1.07% or 173,719 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc accumulated 10,033 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Manitowoc Co Inc stake by 60,688 shares to 83,709 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) stake by 37,527 shares and now owns 54,342 shares. American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 6,062 shares. Mesirow Mgmt stated it has 154,130 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Com owns 14,883 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 3,177 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 10,389 shares. 201,294 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 81,595 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 151,766 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 17,892 shares. 3,294 were accumulated by Atria Invests. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 679,103 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,440 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).