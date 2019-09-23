Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $5.17 Million as Stock Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Position Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 71,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 292,050 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.24 million, up from 220,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 10,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.95M shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AbbVie (ABBV) Discontinues Rova-T After No Surviable Benefit Versus Placebo in SCLC – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data From 22 Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for ABBV-951 and DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 35,000 shares to 269,407 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,576 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Inc reported 40,967 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne stated it has 3,821 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Acg Wealth holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,551 shares. Cordasco Networks has 927 shares. Whalerock Point Lc invested in 4,299 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has 4,369 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Df Dent holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,972 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,154 shares. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 159 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indexiq holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 54,524 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,775 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 186,770 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,619 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares to 87,837 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,117 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).