Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Mackay Shields Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Lowered by $766,792

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 2,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,260 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 34,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 29,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,287 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 177,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,289 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc accumulated 30,300 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Com has 21,991 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited Company has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1.71% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 163,220 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Credit Agricole S A owns 60,425 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth holds 44,590 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability Company accumulated 38,698 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 5.11% stake. Bankshares Of America De reported 8.73 million shares stake. Meritage Portfolio holds 1,244 shares. 7.11M were reported by Jane Street Limited Liability. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 6,156 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Weak Datacenter Market Hit NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Semiconductor Stocks on the Move – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Holistic View Of Nvidia – Life After Crypto Tumble, Growth Prospects, Valuations, And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Leapfrogs NVIDIA for the First Time in Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $210,526 was made by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 5,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 28,030 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 28,466 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 20,288 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Horrell Cap Mngmt owns 331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.48M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 28,782 were reported by Advisor Prns Limited Company. Chem Commercial Bank accumulated 23,185 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 100,598 shares. First City Capital Incorporated holds 0.3% or 15,750 shares in its portfolio. 1.20 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 10,234 were accumulated by Eqis. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 215,161 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 61,834 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 939,117 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 9,420 shares to 17,353 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).