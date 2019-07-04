Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Apache (APA); Theleme Partners Llp Has Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $140.43 Million; Share Value Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 304,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 264,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 3.20 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94 million, up from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PAY PLAN SAID TO PLACE ITS INTERESTS OVER CLIENTS’; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.74% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7.51M shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 4,867 are owned by Benedict Fincl Advsrs Incorporated. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 82.22 million shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn holds 455,461 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,000 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Van Den Berg Mgmt I Incorporated reported 450,484 shares stake. First Personal Fincl holds 16,539 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Payden & Rygel, California-based fund reported 1,800 shares. 21,015 were reported by Webster State Bank N A. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur has invested 0.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 68,053 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 8,897 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Van Den Berg Mgmt I reported 4.98% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.45 million shares. Paragon Lc holds 1.76% or 107,165 shares. 666,094 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 38,798 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 9,931 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership has 0.67% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 756,975 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 144,351 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc owns 58,755 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & has invested 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 32,206 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 247,124 shares.

