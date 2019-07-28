Guinness Asset Management LTD Increased Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Position; Herc Holdings (HRI) Shorts Up By 23.46%

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 22.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 65,500 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 360,462 shares with $11.69 million value, up from 294,962 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $46.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) had an increase of 23.46% in short interest. HRI’s SI was 652,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.46% from 528,600 shares previously. With 189,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI)’s short sellers to cover HRI’s short positions. The SI to Herc Holdings Inc’s float is 2.47%. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 211,146 shares traded. Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HRI News: 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $431.3M, EST. $434.4M; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $630M-$660M, SAW $620M-$655M; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $630M TO $660M, EST. $637.4M; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS INC HRI.N – COMPANY MAINTAINED NET FLEET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings Sees FY Adj EBITDA $630M-$660; 25/04/2018 – Herc Holdings to Hold First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 64C; 27/03/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO BARBARA BRASIER; 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings 1Q Rev $431.3M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises HERC Rentals 2nd-Ln Nts Rcvy Rtg To ‘3’ Frm ‘4’

Among 2 analysts covering Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herc Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The firm also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor.

More notable recent Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Herc Holdings to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ashtead Is A Good Opportunity For U.S. Investors In The EU – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Herc Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.