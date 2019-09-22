Guinness Asset Management LTD Increased Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $1.20 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77 million shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 150,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, up from 142,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: Readers’ Request – My View On Recent Conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 344,532 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 48,529 shares. 3.26 million are held by Citigroup. 4.51 million are owned by Perella Weinberg Mgmt Limited Partnership. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3,000 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 771 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 2.36M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hm Payson Com accumulated 94 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,875 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 575,213 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 127,281 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 1,236 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.04% or 1,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Management Lc owns 245,295 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.34% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Aristotle Cap Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 12,793 shares. Old Republic Intll has 0.94% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Raymond James & Associates invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Geode Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 4.52M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability holds 1,639 shares. Notis has 0.49% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Stonebridge Cap Management reported 15,483 shares stake. 727,877 are owned by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 29,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 12,470 shares.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Thoughts On Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s What 3M Needs to Learn From Illinois Tool Works – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.