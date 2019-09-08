Guinness Asset Management LTD Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Cut by $736,380; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Nli International Has Increased Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 770,353 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 133,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 52,900 shares to 276,000 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares to 24,678 shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,870 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).