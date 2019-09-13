Guinness Asset Management LTD Holding in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Cut by $2.63 Million; Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $15.16 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 97,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 336,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 433,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 118,495 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 98,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 266,132 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.02M, up from 167,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $157.1. About 780,951 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,340 shares to 61,800 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.31 million for 13.04 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 687,424 shares. Richmond Hill Investments reported 88,944 shares or 9.42% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 5.33 million shares. Moreover, Scharf Investments Lc has 4.28% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 705,120 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 47,798 were reported by Federated Pa. Atria Invs Lc owns 9,504 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 24 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,680 are held by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Moreover, Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,211 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 136 shares. Voya Invest Ltd has 34,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 2,223 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 758,270 shares to 686,803 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 268,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).