Guinness Asset Management LTD Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Lifted by $897,080; Bristol John W & Company Lowered Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $708,598

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 35,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 29,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 267,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, down from 269,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 59,315 shares to 362,302 shares, valued at $65.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.