Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding By $304,080; Credit Acceptance Has 0.78 Sentiment

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 82 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 105 reduced and sold their holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.72 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Credit Acceptance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 73 Increased: 45 New Position: 37.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 68,014 shares with $5.73M value, down from 71,634 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $132.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 39.55% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation for 2.12 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 100,348 shares or 33.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Bison Investments Llc has 24.48% invested in the company for 487,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 14.78% in the stock. Schaller Investment Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,500 shares.

The stock increased 3.60% or $16.08 during the last trading session, reaching $463.12. About 75,464 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related services and products to automobile dealers in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.81 billion. It advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to clients by dealers on vehicles financed by the company.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $168.62 million for 13.07 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) stake by 75,000 shares to 669,195 valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 74,400 shares and now owns 348,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 3,144 shares. Raymond James Service Incorporated has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 304,571 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.21% stake. Hbk LP has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Company has 161,027 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 60,065 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Friess Ltd invested in 220,298 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated holds 629 shares. Sunbelt, Texas-based fund reported 6,558 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 20,892 shares. 6,341 are held by Homrich And Berg. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 7.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 175,757 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3.49M were reported by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 4.47% above currents $88.67 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. J.P. Morgan maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.