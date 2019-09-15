Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position by $1.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Legacy Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 343,525 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, down from 428,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.42M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 21,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14M shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28,612 shares to 163,523 shares, valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 51,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Inc holds 0.1% or 26,548 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 105 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.15% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 30,636 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 521,126 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 21,787 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.27% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 642,506 are owned by First Tru Advsr L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 96,895 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 245,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 155,057 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 872,708 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 20.40 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 2.19 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 317,663 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06 million for 24.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 47,125 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 1.63M shares. 8,434 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn reported 0.16% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). James Investment owns 1,995 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 7,628 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 2,313 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hightower Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,349 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt owns 10,700 shares. Fiera Capital holds 8,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 199,881 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

