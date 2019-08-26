Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Market Value Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Hutchinson Capital Management

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $206.64. About 14.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 182,165 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 373,877 shares to 241,543 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).