Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Holding Increased by Check Capital Management Inc

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 137,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 394,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.25 million, up from 257,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 580,836 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 6,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 541,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63 million, up from 534,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 84,235 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $44.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Naspers Limited (NPSNY) by 16,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,595 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 123,000 shares to 103,500 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,250 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

