Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Stock Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $530,343 as Share Value Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 48,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.72M, up from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23M, up from 78,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 2.24M shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,500 shares to 154,700 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 33.73M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 131,674 shares. Burns J W And Communication Ny has invested 0.36% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Co Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 11,358 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,575 shares. Natixis reported 167,466 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 3.29% or 77,557 shares in its portfolio. 154,706 were reported by Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corporation. Cetera Advisor Ltd owns 6,317 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 293,231 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 639,703 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Equity Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 136 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 0.02% or 75,916 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 64,617 shares to 982,285 shares, valued at $43.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,459 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).