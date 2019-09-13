Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $3.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Viacom New (VIAB) Position by $4.35 Million as Stock Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 569,060 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.19M, up from 512,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, down from 318,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 3.30 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.57 million for 8.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 23,430 shares to 147,405 shares, valued at $29.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.34% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,377 shares. Bollard Group Lc reported 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 7.36% or 658,890 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc invested in 850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Roffman Miller Pa stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Penbrook Ltd owns 4,050 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 9,000 were reported by Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 19,040 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 20,763 shares. State Street accumulated 39.88M shares. Cullinan Assoc owns 0.77% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 193,960 shares. Diversified reported 6,701 shares. Blackrock holds 0.13% or 53.86 million shares. Agf America Inc accumulated 0.72% or 38,391 shares.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 85,000 shares to 276,576 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,195 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.