Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Raised Cme Group (CME) Holding; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Among 9 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $387.20’s average target is 45.35% above currents $266.4 stock price. Netflix had 17 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $450 target. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, September 24. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. See Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest ratings:

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 20.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. CME Group Inc. now has $74.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP'S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company's bitcoin futures; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat' Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP'S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures

The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $266.4. About 2.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Handicapping the Streaming Wars: Take a Look at Netflix’s Biggest Challengers – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Down 30% from Highs Heading into Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Has A 60% Problem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $116.64 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 104.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $223’s average target is 6.84% above currents $208.73 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 5. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 3. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 19 report.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.