Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Raised By $2.29 Million Its Conocophillips (COP) Position; Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired 34,700 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 172,200 shares with $11.49M value, up from 137,500 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $55.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 7.13 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL)’s stock rose 2.02%. The Vr Advisory Services Ltd holds 1.53 million shares with $4.70 million value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solution L now has $136.95M valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 3,533 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,788 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc reported 2,900 shares. Hudock Lc has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tygh Management accumulated 34,591 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 888,631 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 6,683 shares. 1492 Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,305 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 254,443 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce stated it has 269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 3.80M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Primecap Mgmt Com Ca invested 0.54% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Limited stated it has 82,480 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 17,839 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 445,430 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 0.08% or 203,575 shares. 17,770 are held by Old National Financial Bank In. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,907 shares. 1,835 are held by Webster Bancorporation N A. Blue Fincl Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,219 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mraz Amerine Incorporated reported 25,373 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 1.08 million shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc stated it has 236,285 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Burney stated it has 10,413 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta reported 18,508 shares.

