Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake as Stock Rose; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Valuation Rose, Quantum Capital Management Raised Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 892,981 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 22,800 shares to 100,800 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 2,480 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 5.17 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Riverpark Capital Mgmt reported 132,729 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,600 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi invested in 1.26% or 115,154 shares. Heritage Invsts Corp has 277,924 shares. Johnson Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,521 shares. Moreover, Caxton Lp has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,936 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 6,341 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 57,321 shares. Bank Of America De has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8.11M shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 132,238 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 3.97 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 12,288 shares.