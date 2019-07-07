Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Sunpower (SPWR) Position as Stock Value Rose; Manor Road Capital Partners Holds Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.30 million shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in Amer Solar Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SunPower: Purchase Price Was Not Disclosed; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 360,090 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Pnc Financial Services has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 2,280 shares. Oberndorf William E reported 74,252 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 170,649 shares. Brazil-based Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 14.35% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Quantitative Ltd Liability Com reported 42,200 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 12,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 282 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.79% or 16,891 shares. 255,174 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc invested in 15,757 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 31,164 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.89% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares to 534,656 shares, valued at $28.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Llc Il holds 18,106 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 2,490 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr accumulated 23,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited Co reported 0% stake. 23,903 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). New York-based Indexiq Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). 81,168 are held by Bancshares Of America De. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 248,981 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,101 shares. 492,200 are held by Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 9,550 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 1,331 shares.