Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $2.83 Million as Shares Rose; As Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, down from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 202,875 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 251% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,212 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.79. About 775,259 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.78 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22,598 shares to 274,153 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil approves 14 bidders for November offshore oil auction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

