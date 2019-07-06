Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $304,080; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $212.95 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Footwear Analyst: Outrage Over Nike’s Betsy Ross Shoe Comes From Outside Its Teen Demographic – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Nike Stock Lost 12% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.01B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Philip Morris Stock Fell 11% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria surprises with U.S. cigarette price hike – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Likes Altria’s Move To Counter Declining Cigarette Sales With Price Hikes – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Brands: Undervalued From A Peer Group Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.