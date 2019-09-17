Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Encana (ECA) Stake By $750,000; Kylin Management Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Kylin Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 45.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 295,600 shares with $50.09M value, down from 538,900 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $466.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $179.07. About 5.97M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd analyzed 150,000 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)'s stock declined 31.69%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 1.25 million shares with $6.43M value, down from 1.40M last quarter. Encana Corp now has $7.11B valuation. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 32.98M shares traded or 37.01% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 27.94% above currents $179.07 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, September 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $23300 target. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.69 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Buy Alibaba Stock with Confidence in the Post-Jack Ma Era – Yahoo Finance" on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance" published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,388 shares to 6,655 valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 150,210 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 33.59% above currents $5.24 stock price. Encana had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target.