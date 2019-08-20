Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered By $736,380 Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lowered Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stake By $968,050

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 10,190 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 15,035 shares with $1.43M value, down from 25,225 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $44.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $98.76. About 2.41 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 83,698 shares with $7.54 million value, down from 91,880 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $16.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 742,713 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 65,500 shares to 360,462 valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 307,823 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

