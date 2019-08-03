Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Increased Holding by $344,805

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 76,570 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 62,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 60,290 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 2,393 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Lp invested 4.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northeast Mgmt owns 1,251 shares. M Securities Inc owns 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,718 shares. Bancorporation Of The West holds 30,063 shares. Hendershot Inc accumulated 944 shares. Captrust Finance holds 35,364 shares. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Peoples Finance Serv reported 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,438 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,073 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,841 shares. Telos Cap Management has 0.46% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,124 shares. Adirondack Trust Co has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.