Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Stake by $304,080; Alphaone Investment Services Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $2.38 Million; Share Price Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru invested in 17,061 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Maryland-based Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 5.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 334,730 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 93,236 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 136,830 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 859,112 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Cypress Gru holds 37,938 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust has invested 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Independent Invsts holds 64,000 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 52,900 shares to 276,000 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 107,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 79,549 shares to 54,064 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 23,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,771 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).