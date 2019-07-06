Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $736,380; Valuation Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 838,451 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?; 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica’s Use of Data from 50 Million Profiles; 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Facebook says it was `caught flat-footed’ on data leak; 10/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook going through ‘philosophical shift’; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr invested in 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Management Incorporated reported 29,048 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 1.32% or 93,505 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 10,804 shares. Horizon Lc holds 10,660 shares. Bristol John W & Commerce Inc Ny has 2.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 449,825 shares. 4,216 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Corp. 28,404 were accumulated by Ledyard Bancshares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 47,607 shares. Pzena Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Williams Jones Limited Liability owns 208,786 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenwich Wealth reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 45,969 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 50,776 shares to 76,883 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 16,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,470 shares to 35,190 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 107,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).