Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Sunpower (SPWR) Stake by $429,462 as Valuation Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $1.80 Million; Share Price Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 47,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 362,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, down from 410,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 2.27 million shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Investments LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SBGI.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MLN VERSUS $626.9 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises Sinclair for scripted `False News’ promos; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 1.04 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 02/05/2018 – SunPower Names Manavendra Sial Financial Chief; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD SUNP.Sl – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FY2018 PERFORMANCE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER TO BUY SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Buy SolarWorld’s U.S. Panel Factory in Oregon

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONE) by 30,481 shares to 52,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 20.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 75,000 shares to 669,195 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.89% EPS growth.