Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Sunpower (SPWR) by $429,462; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $3.81 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.30M shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $398.9 MLN VS $429.5 MLN; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Entities; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 20/03/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Residential Regional Dealer of the Year” Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ SunPower Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWR); 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 40,097 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SunPower, Snap, and G1 Therapeutics Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 High-Flying Stocks of the Top ETF in 1H – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunPower -2% on EPS miss, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How SunPower Hopes to Return to Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 06/19: (AXTA) (EROS) (JILL) Higher; (SESN) (QUIK) (LZB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 612,000 shares. 278,580 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Mellon. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 9,550 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 45 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability owns 2,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 732,000 were accumulated by Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 742,145 shares. 160,000 are held by Canal Ins. Citigroup owns 11,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 176,529 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Metropolitan Life Co Ny invested in 23,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Management stated it has 0.54% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares to 860,600 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $279.93 million for 18.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.28 million shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $76.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dividend Stocks That Make the Grade – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results – PR Newswire” published on August 08, 2017, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston LNG exporter gives go-ahead for next step at Louisiana facility – Houston Business Journal” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Announce Completion of Merger – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2018.