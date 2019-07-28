Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $736,380 as Stock Price Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Upped Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74M, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Unsure of Cause in Model X Crash (Video); 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Sedan May Get a Consumer Reports Nod After All; 29/03/2018 – Is Tesla Running on Empty? (Video); 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 27/03/2018 – Tesla is defending its Autopilot technology as investigators probe a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X SUV; 03/05/2018 – Here are highlights of Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call: ‘They’re killing me’; 10/04/2018 – Bay Area 24/7 News: EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out; 17/05/2018 – Last week’s Tesla crash is a textbook case of distracted driving exacerbated by technology that is easy for humans to abuse; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,030 shares to 76,570 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 74,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $24.15 million activity. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Security Natl Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3,076 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 8,700 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ckw holds 0% or 33 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 3,197 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1.65 million are held by Bamco Incorporated Ny. Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc holds 78 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mackenzie has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 6,449 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 481,122 shares.