Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Sunpower (SPWR) by $429,462 as Shares Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Northpointe Capital Has Upped Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 41,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.58 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 2.08M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SAYS UNDER TERMS, UNIT MAY BORROW UP TO $300 MLN – SEC FILNG; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in Amer Solar Manufacturing; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.20; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD – EQUIPMENT TO BE PROGRESSIVELY DELIVERED FROM 2018, WITH EXPECTED POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FY2018 PERFORMANCE

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 52,900 shares to 276,000 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investors Profiting with Solar Stocks as Residential and Commercial Solar see Bullish 1st Quarter: (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $VSLR) (NASDAQ: $SUNW) (NASDAQ: $SPWR) – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 3.7%; Digital Ally Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why SunPower Corporation Stock Soared 15% – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in SunPower (SPWR) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Abbott (ABT) Reports FDA Approval of Alinity s System – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Abbott Launches First-ever Rapid Point-of-Care HbA1c Test to Aid in the Diagnosis of Diabetes – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 9,521 shares to 34,872 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 161,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,872 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

