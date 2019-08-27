Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding; PDC Energy (PDCE) Has 1.27 Sentiment

PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 81 sold and reduced holdings in PDC Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 64.75 million shares, down from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PDC Energy Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 63 New Position: 40.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 83,698 shares with $7.54M value, down from 91,880 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $16.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 626,984 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 320,000 shares to 860,600 valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 52,900 shares and now owns 276,000 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity.

Mangrove Partners holds 11% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. for 2.02 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 1.07 million shares or 9.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 5.05% invested in the company for 559,456 shares. The Texas-based Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has invested 2.27% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 461,400 shares.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.