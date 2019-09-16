Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $3.63 Million; Shares Declined; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 100,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, down from 348,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 1.92 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 12,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 168,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 155,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 29.22 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 77,386 shares to 59,963 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 29,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,108 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Advsr Ltd holds 3.33% or 147,906 shares. 1.92M are held by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management. Florida-based Ruggie Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 64,896 shares. Valley National Advisers has 15,732 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 498,066 shares. Minnesota-based Cahill Advsr has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com invested 0.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10,598 are held by Farmers. Davis Selected Advisers owns 1.64 million shares. Intersect Cap Lc reported 34,262 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Fil Limited holds 2.43M shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0% or 325 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 3.31% or 911,710 shares in its portfolio. Manikay Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 7.23% or 3.00 million shares.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $711.30M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 71,840 shares to 292,050 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).