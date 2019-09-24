Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position; TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC LONDON ORDINARY (TTCNF) Shorts Up By 1.55%

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC LONDON ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) had an increase of 1.55% in short interest. TTCNF’s SI was 786,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.55% from 774,400 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 492 days are for TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC LONDON ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)’s short sellers to cover TTCNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 1,548 shares traded. Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 23.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 85,000 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 276,576 shares with $7.89 million value, down from 361,576 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $10.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 3.96 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products, platforms, and services to support and enable Internet of Things deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $259.93 million. It operates in two divisions, IoT Services and IoT Products. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm develops and markets cellular, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

More recent Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telit Communications – Internet Of Things Enabler With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Telit Communications – Poised To Capitalize From The Internet Of Things – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telit Communications Plc. 2016 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 5,610 shares to 84,100 valued at $7.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 9,710 shares and now owns 46,970 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.79 million for 33.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Devon Energy Promotes David Harris to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Issue Chesapeake Energy Investors Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Com invested in 0% or 692 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd invested in 0% or 1 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 25,825 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management Ltd Company (Wy) has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Laurion Capital Management Lp owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 442 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 835,683 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 20,800 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 744 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 9,985 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors stated it has 151,128 shares. 17,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Among 3 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 23.89% above currents $25.83 stock price. Devon Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo.