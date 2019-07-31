Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding; Franklin Resources Lifted Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 26.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 10,951 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 52,081 shares with $3.02M value, up from 41,130 last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 352,048 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 83,698 shares with $7.54 million value, down from 91,880 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $16.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 583,214 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 38,446 shares to 2.22M valued at $129.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 2.76M shares and now owns 26.29M shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $69 target in Friday, April 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,892 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 6,025 shares. Town Country Bank Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 0.33% or 11,793 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,198 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 538 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 608,866 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Buckhead Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.59% or 32,729 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 20,240 are held by Castleark Mgmt Ltd. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 107,818 shares. Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,575 shares. Prudential Inc owns 77,118 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,345 shares.

