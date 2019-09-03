Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut Its Sunpower (SPWR) Holding by $429,462; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Held by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 1.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 1.49M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 02/05/2018 – SunPower CFO Announces Departure, New CFO Named; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO SAYS SOLAR TARIFF EXCLUSION ON SOME PRODUCTS WOULD FACILITATE ITS INVESTMENT IN NEW U.S. MANUFACTURING; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Rev $391.9M; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS SAYS PREFERRED NAMES ARE COMPANIES WITH DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS & ZERO DEBT THAT CAN THRIVE THROUGH-OUT THE CYCLE; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES YR ADJ EBITDA $75M TO $125M; 08/03/2018 – SunPower Completes 10-Megawatt Solar Farm for Oklahoma Utility; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA OF $10M TO $35M; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.20

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares to 534,656 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.