Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $736,380 as Shares Rose; Spinnaker Trust Decreased Its Position in General Elec Co (GE) by $434,592 as Stock Value Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 588,074 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 55.46M shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 40,000 shares to 304,407 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 74,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares to 62,517 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et.