Guinness Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); Canal Insurance Company Upped Position in Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) as Valuation Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23 million, up from 78,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.12. About 419,210 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 1.54M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,910 shares to 78,788 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,040 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

